Italy dedicates postage stamp to Queen Elizabeth II

Italian stamp honours Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.
Italy has honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II with a new postage stamp issued to mark the first anniversary of her death at Balmoral one year ago.
The commemorative stamp was unveiled on Tuesday at a ceremony in Rome in the presence of the minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, and the British ambassador in Italy, Ed Llewellyn.
The stamp depicts a series of coloured silhouettes of "Regina Elisabetta II", marking various phases of her life as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Alla regina #ElisabettaII del Regno Unito è dedicato un #francobollo commemorativo ad un anno dalla sua scomparsa.
Oggi cerimonia di emissione con ministro @adolfo_urso, ambasciatore @UKinItalia @EdLlewellynFCDO, @IPZS, @PosteItaliane.
https://t.co/krD53apLSr pic.twitter.com/Jjb3dNW3QZ
— MIMIT (@mimit_gov) September 12, 2023
The initiative marks a rare instance of Italy dedicating a commemorative stamp to a non-Italian, an honour which in the past has been bestowed only on a handful of personalities including former popes, Mother Teresa and Florence Nightingale.
Today, Italy did something wonderful. They published a beautiful stamp in honour of our late Queen. The first time, with the exception of former Popes, that Italy has done so for a non-Italian. Thank you, Italy, from your British friends, for this very touching gesture pic.twitter.com/hFSt5PsuxC
— Ed Llewellyn (@EdLlewellynFCDO) September 12, 2023
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking part time work as employee
American seeks part-time or full-time work
Qualified English Teachers Needed
English Mother Tongue Searching For Work