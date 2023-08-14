25.7 C
News Travel

Italy's Catania airport closes as Mount Etna volcano erupts

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sicily's main airport suspends flights on Monday.

Catania airport on the Italian island of Sicily has suspended all departures and arrivals on Monday 14 August, until 13.00, due to the eruption of the nearby Mount Etna volcano.

The eruption has sent an ash cloud into the air across the southeast of Sicily, with lava flowing from a south-east crater of the volcano at a height of 2,800 metres, according to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Air passengers due to travel through Catania today are advised not to make their way to the airport until after consulting their airline.

Catania airport is providing real-time travel updates for travellers via its social media channels.

It has been a difficult summer for Sicily's main airport which faced three weeks of travel chaos after a large fire broke out in the building's main terminal in mid July.

The closure on Monday comes the day before Ferragosto, a major summer holiday in Italy.

Address Mt Etna, 95031 Adrano, Metropolitan city of Catania, Italy

