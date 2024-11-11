Italy faces airport strikes on Tuesday 12 November

Strike action to affect airports in Italy on Tuesday.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption on Tuesday 12 November due to strike action by air traffic controllers and baggage handlers at various airports around the country.

Staff at air traffic control agency ENAV are to stage a four-hour strike, from 13.00 to 17.00, at Naples, Pescara, Perugia and Lampedusa airports, resulting in possible disruption to flights.

ITA Airways said it has been forced to cancel six domestic flights scheduled for Tuesday, due to the strike action, including connections between Rome, Milan and Naples.

A strike by baggage handlers on the same day, also from 13.00 to 17.00, at Rome Fiumicino, Bologna and Catania, is likely to impact airport operations including check-in and baggage services.

The website of Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC contains information about strikes and the time slots when flights are guaranteed under Italian law.

The industrial action on Tuesday is one of a series of strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport in Italy in November.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.