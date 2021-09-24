ITA: Alitalia protest blocks Rome airport motorway

Alitalia cancels 160 flights on Friday as staff protest job cuts.

Hundreds of Alitalia workers blocked the motorway between Rome and Fiumicino airport on Friday afternoon in protest over major job cuts at the Italian flag carrier.

There were clashes between protesters and police during the protest which coincided with the cancellation of more than 60 per cent of Alitalia flights.

The action comes as several thousand jobs are set to be lost when Alitalia is replaced by Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) which will become Italy's new national airline when it begins operations on 15 October.

In addition to widespread job losses, pilots and flight crews are expecting significant pay cuts, ANSA reports.

Alitalia currently has a staff of 11,000. Italian media reports that 2,800 people are set to be employed in ITA's aviation unit this year, possibly increasing to 5,750 in 2025 if the company wins the tender for Alitalia’s ground handling and maintenance divisions.

ITA will start off with a fleet of 52 planes, with the number of aircraft rising to 78 next year and reaching 105 by the end of 2025, with the company aiming to break even by the third quarter of 2023.

Photo ANSA

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75643
Previous article Luna Park: Netflix series set in 1960s Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel between Italy and US to open up for vaccinated travellers
Travel

Travel between Italy and US to open up for vaccinated travellers

What it's like to visit Rome right now
Travel

What it's like to visit Rome right now

Italy Travel: Ryanair to launch new Rome routes as ITA gets ready for take-off
Travel

Italy Travel: Ryanair to launch new Rome routes as ITA gets ready for take-off

ITA: Tickets go on sale for Italy's new national airline
Travel

ITA: Tickets go on sale for Italy's new national airline

Where will Italy's president and prime minister go on their summer holidays?
Travel

Where will Italy's president and prime minister go on their summer holidays?

Rome Fiumicino airport reopens Terminal 1
Travel

Rome Fiumicino airport reopens Terminal 1

Rome Fiumicino rated top airport in Europe by passengers
Travel

Rome Fiumicino rated top airport in Europe by passengers

Vax & Go: Rome Fiumicino airport offers last-minute covid vaccinations
Travel

Vax & Go: Rome Fiumicino airport offers last-minute covid vaccinations

ITA: Italy's new airline to replace Alitalia
Travel

ITA: Italy's new airline to replace Alitalia

Ryanair to double its base at Rome Fiumicino airport
Travel

Ryanair to double its base at Rome Fiumicino airport

Visiting Rome right now: what to expect in the Eternal City
Travel

Visiting Rome right now: what to expect in the Eternal City

Italy's Lazio region around Rome lures tourists with free extra nights
Travel

Italy's Lazio region around Rome lures tourists with free extra nights

Italy welcomes back its long-lost tourists
Travel

Italy welcomes back its long-lost tourists

Orvieto: a perfect day trip from Rome
Articles

Orvieto: a perfect day trip from Rome

Italy's number of Blue Flag beaches continues to rise
Travel

Italy's number of Blue Flag beaches continues to rise