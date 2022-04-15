Good Friday in Rome: Colosseum shuts early for Via Crucis with Pope Francis

Street closures and buses re-routed for Good Friday ceremony.

The first major religious event in Rome since the start of the covid-19 pandemic will take place on the evening of Good Friday, 15 April, with the Via Crucis ceremony led by Pope Francis at the Colosseum.

The solemn, candle-lit Way of the Cross - which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ - begins at 21.15 with strict security measures and crowd controls in place.

The Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill will close to visitors at 13.00, with last admission at midday.

The Colosseo metro stop will also close at 13.00 with bus lines diverted in the area from this time.

Those wishing to reach the Colosseum area on the Metro B can get off at either the Cavour or Circo Massimo stops.

There will be traffic restrictions on streets around the Colosseum including Via Celio Vibenna, Via di S. Gregorio, Via degli Annibaldi and Via dei Fori Imperiali from 13.00.

For full transport details see the Rome mobility website.

Photo credit: AM113 / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Good Friday in Rome: Colosseum shuts early for Via Crucis with Pope Francis

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

