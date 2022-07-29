Florence orders air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut

Tuscan capital follows in footsteps of Paris.

Air-conditioned shops in Florence will be ordered to keep their doors closed or risk being fined, the city announced on Friday, as part of measures to reduce energy wastage.

The order will apply to public premises from 1 August until 1 September, with fines ranging from €25 to €500, reports state broadcaster RAI.

The ordinance, which follows similar measures in Paris, excludes commercial and administrative venues with outdoor spaces, including external eating areas.

"We want to position our city among the great European capitals at the forefront of the challenge for sustainability", said Florence's environment councillor Andrea Giorgio, who described the move as "common sense".

"This summer the effects of climate change and the energy crisis are in front of everyone's eyes and only by changing habits and increasing awareness will it be possible to reverse the course" - said Giorgio - "We must eliminate waste and limit consumption: all together we must do something."

Florence has also brought in measures prohibiting citizens from using drinking water to wash cars, water gardens, wash courtyards or fill ornamental fountains.

These measures are in force from immediate effect, until 30 September, with penalties for violations also ranging from €25 to €500, according to RAI News.

Photo credit: PhotoStock10 / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77265
Previous article In Italy's Lazio region, under-25s travel free by bus and rail this summer

RELATED ARTICLES

Florence shaken by another 3.7 magnitude earthquake
Florence local English news

Florence shaken by another 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Florence rocked by 3.7 magnitude earthquake
Florence local English news

Florence rocked by 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Italy displays Michelangelo's three Pietà sculptures together for first time
Florence local English news

Italy displays Michelangelo's three Pietà sculptures together for first time

Italy: Florence taxi driver attacks female Canadian tourist
Florence local English news

Italy: Florence taxi driver attacks female Canadian tourist

Oltrarno, The Other Side of Florence
Florence local English news

Oltrarno, The Other Side of Florence

Florence restores Michelangelo's Bandini Pietà
Florence local English news

Florence restores Michelangelo's Bandini Pietà

Elon Musk visits museums in Florence
Florence local English news

Elon Musk visits museums in Florence

Living descendants of Leonardo da Vinci identified in Tuscany
Florence local English news

Living descendants of Leonardo da Vinci identified in Tuscany

Florence: Uffizi boss proposes street food tax in Italy's art cities
Florence local English news

Florence: Uffizi boss proposes street food tax in Italy's art cities

All you need to know about Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence
Florence local English news

All you need to know about Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence

Italy: Toddler missing since Monday night found alive
Florence local English news

Italy: Toddler missing since Monday night found alive

Italy search for missing toddler in Tuscany
Florence local English news

Italy search for missing toddler in Tuscany

Sophia Loren receives the keys to Florence
Florence local English news

Sophia Loren receives the keys to Florence

Florence's Uffizi Gallery evacuated due to smoke from roof
Florence local English news

Florence's Uffizi Gallery evacuated due to smoke from roof

Florence: Uffizi opens new rooms and unveils lost frescoes
Florence local English news

Florence: Uffizi opens new rooms and unveils lost frescoes