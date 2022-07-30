Nigerian street vendor beaten to death with crutch in Italy

Brutal murder took place on a busy street in Civitanova Marche.

A 39-year-old Nigerian man was beaten to death on the street in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town in Italy's central Marche region, on Friday 29 July.

Alika Ogorchukwu, who made his living as a street vendor, was beaten on the head with his own crutch after reportedly complimenting the female companion of the man who killed him.

The alleged attacker, a 32-year-old Italian man from the Campania region around Naples, is in police custody.

The murder occurred at lunchtime on a busy street in front of shocked onlookers, some of whom filmed the attack with their cell phones.

In footage of the murder, a voice is heard shouting "You will kill him like this", however nobody intervened.

The attacker reportedly also used his knee to crush Ogorchukwu's head to the ground, before fleeing the scene after stealing the victim's phone.

Ogorchukwu, who was married with one child, was well known in the town and was described by local residents as "never a problem, a good man".

His killing recalls the murder of another Nigerian man in a racially-motivated attack in the nearby Marche town of Fermo in 2016.

Emmanuel Chidi Namdi, 36, was killed after coming to the defence of his wife who had been called an "African monkey" by an Italian right-wing football hooligan.

In 2018 an Italian man with extreme right-wing views shot and wounded six African migrants, including two Nigerians, in a racially motivated attack in Macerata, about 40 km away from Civitanova Marche.

The shooter, Luca Traini, is currently serving 12 years in jail.

Photo La Stampa

General Info

Address 62012 Civitanova Marche, Province of Macerata, Italy

View on Map

Nigerian street vendor beaten to death with crutch in Italy

62012 Civitanova Marche, Province of Macerata, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77267
Previous article Florence orders air-conditioned shops to keep doors shut

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's taxis enter new deal with Uber
English news in Italy

Italy's taxis enter new deal with Uber

Rome to tackle airport taxis ripping off tourists
English news in Italy

Rome to tackle airport taxis ripping off tourists

Rome airport taxis get bad press
English news in Italy

Rome airport taxis get bad press

British tourist fined €500 for dipping feet in Rome fountain
English news in Italy

British tourist fined €500 for dipping feet in Rome fountain

Climate activists glue hands to Botticelli masterpiece in Italy
English news in Italy

Climate activists glue hands to Botticelli masterpiece in Italy

Expo 2030: Rome mayor outlines 'green' bid to transform city
English news in Italy

Expo 2030: Rome mayor outlines 'green' bid to transform city

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for 14 cities
English news in Italy

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for 14 cities

Italy premier Mario Draghi urged to stay in office
English news in Italy

Italy premier Mario Draghi urged to stay in office

Rome police pull swimmer out of Trevi Fountain, twice
English news in Italy

Rome police pull swimmer out of Trevi Fountain, twice

Italy braced for 'Apocalisse4800' heatwave
English news in Italy

Italy braced for 'Apocalisse4800' heatwave

Italy faces taxi strike on 20-21 July amid protests against Uber
English news in Italy

Italy faces taxi strike on 20-21 July amid protests against Uber

Italy's president rejects Draghi's resignation
English news in Italy

Italy's president rejects Draghi's resignation

Tourist caught carving initials into Colosseum
English news in Italy

Tourist caught carving initials into Colosseum

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi split after 20 years
English news in Italy

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi split after 20 years

Rome mayor suspects foul play in spate of fires
English news in Italy

Rome mayor suspects foul play in spate of fires