Rome police fine tourists €1,500 for bathing in Bernini fountain

Tourists caught in Tritone fountain were aged 20 to 25.

Rome police fined three German tourists a total of more than €1,500 for bathing in an historic fountain in the city centre, reports online newspaper RomaToday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night after the three tourists were caught splashing around in their underwear in the 17th-century fountain in Piazza Barberini.

In addition to the hefty fine, the tourists were banned temporarily from returning to the Tritone fountain which was completed by Baroque genius Gian Lorenzo Bernini in 1643.

There have been multiple cases of tourists jumping into Rome's historic fountains recently, including a British tourist who was fined €500 for dipping his feet at the Fontana della Barcaccia at the base of the Spanish Steps.

Address P.za Barberini, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

