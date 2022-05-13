Florence shaken by another 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Earthquake epicentre once again in Impruneta.

The area around Florence was shaken by an earthquake, measuring 3.7 in magnitude, at 23.12 on Thursday 12 May.

The epicentre of the quake was in Impruneta, just south of the Tuscan capital, where another 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck on the evening of 3 May.

The epicentre of last night's earthquake was three km southwest of Impruneta, at a depth of eight km, according to the Rome-based National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

There were no immediate reports of structural damage.

The president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, said that regional civil protection authorities were monitoring the situation.

Florence mayor Dario Nardella said people could report damage by calling 0557979.

The mayor of Impruneta, Alessio Calamandrei, told state broadcaster RAI that there was "much fear, people took to the street".