Eataly to open at Rome's central Termini Station

Stazione Termini set to welcome Eataly soon.

Eataly, the chain of high-end Made in Italy food halls, is preparing to open a new outlet at Rome's central Termini station.

The opening is heralded with a large billboard inside the busy train station that reads "Eataly, high quality Italian food is coming soon", reports news outlet RomaToday.

The details of the opening and exact location of the new Eataly store in Termini are under wraps for now however it is possible that the outlet could open in the upstairs Terrazza space, RomaToday suggests.

The move follows a spate of big-name food openings at Termini, spearheaded in 2018 by Mercato Centrale and more recently with Five Guys, Wagamama, Starbucks and the French chain of bakery-café restaurants, Paul.

The arrival of Eataly in Termini station comes after the celebrated food emporium launched at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport, better known as Fiumicino, in May 2022.

Founded in 2007 by Italian entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti, Eataly inaugurated its first Rome food mall at the former air terminal beside Ostiense station in 2012.

The new Eataly at Termini coincides with plans to upgrade the area around the station, including Piazza dei Cinquecento, as part of works ahead of Jubilee 2025.

Photo RomaToday