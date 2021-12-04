Rome celebrates the much-loved Maritozzo

Rome holds 2021 edition of Maritozzo Day.
Maritozzo Day, Rome's annual tribute the maritozzo, takes place in the capital on Saturday 4 December.
Now in its fifth edition, Maritozzo Day is devoted to celebrating the popular Roman dessert, from the classic cream-filled version to more adventurous creations.
Organisers Tavole Romane invite fans to head to their trusted maritozzo-makers to "enjoy each bite, slowly" and post maritozzo photos and videos on social media.
Some of the favourite venues of maritozzo connoisseurs in Rome include Regoli, Bompiani, Maritozzo Rosso, Roscioli and Casa Manfredi.
For more information, stories and tips follow #maritozzoday on social media.
