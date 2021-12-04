Rome celebrates the much-loved Maritozzo

Rome holds 2021 edition of Maritozzo Day.

Maritozzo Day, Rome's annual tribute the maritozzo, takes place in the capital on Saturday 4 December.

Now in its fifth edition, Maritozzo Day is devoted to celebrating the popular Roman dessert, from the classic cream-filled version to more adventurous creations.
Organisers Tavole Romane invite fans to head to their trusted maritozzo-makers to "enjoy each bite, slowly" and post maritozzo photos and videos on social media.

Some of the favourite venues of maritozzo connoisseurs in Rome include Regoli, Bompiani, Maritozzo Rosso, Roscioli and Casa Manfredi.

For more information, stories and tips follow #maritozzoday on social media.

RELATED ARTICLES

Where are the Best Bars in Italy?
Food

Where are the Best Bars in Italy?

'Mamma of Tiramisù' dies in Italy
Food

'Mamma of Tiramisù' dies in Italy

Italy bids farewell to Ado Campeol, father of Tiramisù
Food

Italy bids farewell to Ado Campeol, father of Tiramisù

In France, Italian mozzarella outsells camembert
Food

In France, Italian mozzarella outsells camembert

Gordon Ramsay: 'Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine'
Food

Gordon Ramsay: 'Greek cuisine is better than Italian cuisine'

Five Guys to open in Rome Termini station
Food

Five Guys to open in Rome Termini station

Rome revives ancient Vinalia wine harvest festival in Botanic Gardens
Food

Rome revives ancient Vinalia wine harvest festival in Botanic Gardens

Sting opens pizzeria and wine bar in Tuscany
Food

Sting opens pizzeria and wine bar in Tuscany

Most famous pasta dishes
Food

Most famous pasta dishes

How covid-19 revived Italy's wine window tradition
Food

How covid-19 revived Italy's wine window tradition

Rome opens first 'All You Can Eat' restaurant with Roman cuisine
Food

Rome opens first 'All You Can Eat' restaurant with Roman cuisine

Rome's newest vending machine makes pizza in 3 minutes
Food

Rome's newest vending machine makes pizza in 3 minutes

Sting opens his Tuscan vineyard to wine-loving guests
Food

Sting opens his Tuscan vineyard to wine-loving guests

Italy celebrates Carbonara Day 2021
Food

Italy celebrates Carbonara Day 2021

Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake
Food

Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake