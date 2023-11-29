12.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 29 November 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Palaces and castles open their doors in Lazio region around Rome
News Culture

Palaces and castles open their doors in Lazio region around Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

84 historic sites in Lazio region open to visitors this weekend.

The Lazio region around Rome opens the doors of historic private homes and important cultural sites that are normally closed to the public on the weekend of 2-3 December.

The sites are part of the Lazio region's Dimore storiche network of castles, monasteries, churches, convents, palaces, parks and villas.

The 84 sites, most of which are usually difficult to visit, include Palazzo Barberini in Palestrina, Villa Sforza Cesarini in Lanuvio, the Casa Gotica in Tivoli and Castello Colonna in Genazzano.

Other sites on the list include Palazzo Chigi in Formello, Castello Orsini in Cerveteri, Palazzo Crescenzio in Mentana, Palazzo del Drago in Bolsena and Villa D'Este in Tivoli.

The free visits are organised by the Lazio region in collaboration with Lazio Innova and the Associazione Dimore storiche italiane.

Full visiting information will be published soon on the Regione Lazio website.

Cover image: Villa D'Este in Tivoli. Photo credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com.

RCC - 724x450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Culture

Night of Music in Rome Museums

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome exhibits Ancient Greek masterpieces at Capitoline Museums

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's leaning Garisenda Tower in Bologna at risk of collapse, experts warn

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome hosts Italy's first major Tolkien exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Florence opens Michelangelo's Secret Room to public

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

There's Still Tomorrow: Paola Cortellesi film is smash hit in Italian cinemas

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy opens museums for free on weekend of 4-5 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -