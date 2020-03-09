Coronavirus: Rome airports screen departing passengers

Fiumicino and Ciampino take temperature of passengers flying out of Rome.

Rome's two international airports, Fiumicino and Ciampino, are now screening passengers leaving for destinations outside the Schengen Area, as part of stringent new measures to detect potential symptoms of Coronavirus.

The move, which involves passengers being screened by thermo-scanner devices before boarding, has been in place for those arriving into Rome since 4 February.

The measures, which take effect in both Rome airports from 9 March, come as the number of Coronavirus infections in Italy reaches 7,375 with 366 fatalities.

Italian flag-carrier has suspended all national and international flights from Milan's Malpensa airport, with immediate effect, until at least 3 April.
