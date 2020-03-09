Coronavirus: Rome airports screen departing passengers
Fiumicino and Ciampino take temperature of passengers flying out of Rome.Rome's two international airports, Fiumicino and Ciampino, are now screening passengers leaving for destinations outside the Schengen Area, as part of stringent new measures to detect potential symptoms of Coronavirus.
The move, which involves passengers being screened by thermo-scanner devices before boarding, has been in place for those arriving into Rome since 4 February.
The measures, which take effect in both Rome airports from 9 March, come as the number of Coronavirus infections in Italy reaches 7,375 with 366 fatalities.
Italian flag-carrier has suspended all national and international flights from Milan's Malpensa airport, with immediate effect, until at least 3 April.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
BABYSITTER AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Ex-pat experienced baby sitter and mom. Tourism company on hold due to cancellations. Available immediately. Available Skype interview. Flexible price. Minimum 15 hours weekly. Wa...
Furnished Apartment for Sale in Morlupo
MORLUPO (Rome) IN THIS CHARMING AND QUIET BOROUGH NORTH OF ROME , WITHIN THE WALLS OF THE ORSINI CASTLE, AN UNCOMMON 120-130 M2 FURNISHED APARTMENT IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE. FIRST...
Italian language Skype lessons
We are offering Italian language Skype lessons with experienced teachers for our lowest price: 27 Euro per hour! Just email us to book.
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
CASTEL DI LEVA - GRA/EUR - We have a delightful furnished home in an exclusive residential ranch surrounded by the Roman hills and countryside. This is a delightful and extremely r...