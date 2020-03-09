Coronavirus: Lazio checks arrivals from north

Lazio Region requires transport operators to give names of travellers. 

Those arriving in the Lazio Region from the quarantine areas of northern Italy are being checked as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The measures require operators of air, rail and road transport to provide the names of incoming travellers from the affected areas, according to ANSA.

On arrival in the Lazio Region, which includes Rome, travellers from the north will be required to report their presence to local health authorities and remain in quarantine.

The measures come in the face of a reported "exodus" of residents from the northern regions, affected by the Coronavirus lockdown, where trains are still running south.

The Lazio Region has also ordered the immediate closure of swimming pools, gyms and spas, as its number of Coronavirus infections rises to 84, including Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of Italy's Partito Democratico (PD) and Lazio Region president.

Italian flag-carrier Alitalia has suspended all national and international flights from Milan Malpensa airport, from 9 March until at 3 April.

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69709
Previous article Rome's museums fall silent

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's PD leader Zingaretti has Coronavirus
Health

Italy's PD leader Zingaretti has Coronavirus

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic
Health

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic

Vatican City confronts Coronavirus
Health

Vatican City confronts Coronavirus

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case
Health

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case

Coronavirus: Have faith in Italy says president
Health

Coronavirus: Have faith in Italy says president

New Coronavirus cases in Rome
Health

New Coronavirus cases in Rome

Rome: Coronavirus case in Fiumicino
Health

Rome: Coronavirus case in Fiumicino

There is no Coronavirus emergency in Rome
Health

There is no Coronavirus emergency in Rome

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees
Health

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees

Coronavirus: Chinese couple making good recovery in Rome hospital
Health

Coronavirus: Chinese couple making good recovery in Rome hospital

Coronavirus: Rome sets up pre-triage tents outside hospitals
Health

Coronavirus: Rome sets up pre-triage tents outside hospitals

Coronavirus: face masks sold on Rome streets
Health

Coronavirus: face masks sold on Rome streets

Coronavirus: Rome bar bans Chinese tourists
Health

Coronavirus: Rome bar bans Chinese tourists

Rome: Italy confirms two cases of Coronavirus
Health

Rome: Italy confirms two cases of Coronavirus

Italy: cruise ship in lockdown over Coronavirus fears
Health

Italy: cruise ship in lockdown over Coronavirus fears