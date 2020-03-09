Coronavirus: Lazio checks arrivals from north

Lazio Region requires transport operators to give names of travellers.

Those arriving in the Lazio Region from the quarantine areas of northern Italy are being checked as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The measures require operators of air, rail and road transport to provide the names of incoming travellers from the affected areas, according to ANSA.

On arrival in the Lazio Region, which includes Rome, travellers from the north will be required to report their presence to local health authorities and remain in quarantine.

The measures come in the face of a reported "exodus" of residents from the northern regions, affected by the Coronavirus lockdown, where trains are still running south.

swimming pools, gyms and spas, as its number of Coronavirus infections rises to 84, including The Lazio Region has also ordered the immediate closure of, as its number of Coronavirus infections rises to 84, including Nicola Zingaretti , the leader of Italy's Partito Democratico (PD) and Lazio Region president.