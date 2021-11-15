Fluent Italian required to offer the highest customer service, understand the Fierce Grace yoga system to maximise sale,complete the daily operational tasks and maintenance duties for the efficient running of the studio.We want passionate reliable punctual people. You will work on shifts, afternoons evenings Saturdays and Sundays.
If you want to join the fastest growing yoga brand in Europe submit resume and cover letter.
General Info
Price info Hourly pay and studio membership as benefit
Address piazzale Giulio Douhet 29
Email address isabella@fiercegraceroma.com
YOGA STUDIO STAFF
piazzale Giulio Douhet 29
