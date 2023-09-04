23.1 C
Jobs vacant

Woodwind Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Marymount International School is seeking external collaborators to give woodwind lessons (Clarinet, Flute, Saxophone and Recorder) to students of mixed ages and abilities for up to one day a week. Suitable candidates will have experience with ABRSM Examinations or be familiar with program. Start date: September 2023. Qualified English speakers are invited to contact rwilliams@marymountrome.com to obtain the Recruitment Form.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Email address rwilliams@marymountrome.com

Woodwind Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

