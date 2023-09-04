Woodwind Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Marymount International School is seeking external collaborators to give woodwind lessons (Clarinet, Flute, Saxophone and Recorder) to students of mixed ages and abilities for up to one day a week. Suitable candidates will have experience with ABRSM Examinations or be familiar with program. Start date: September 2023. Qualified English speakers are invited to contact rwilliams@marymountrome.com to obtain the Recruitment Form.