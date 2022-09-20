Wine Consultant/Sommelier

Looking for, as a preferred choice, a part-time wine-related position in Rome.

I am a diplomaed sommelier, with 28+ years in the wine trade, presently a director of a wine agency and working, since 2017, on a project dedicated to the global promotion of rare indigenous varietals.

I have both a Carta di Soggiorno and a Codice Fiscale.

Fluent in English and French, presently learning Italian.

Willing to start on short notice.

General Info

Email address kenhayden@autoctovino.com

