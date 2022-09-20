Wine Consultant/Sommelier

Looking for, as a preferred choice, a part-time wine-related position in Rome.
I am a diplomaed sommelier, with 28+ years in the wine trade, presently a director of a wine agency and working, since 2017, on a project dedicated to the global promotion of rare indigenous varietals.
I have both a Carta di Soggiorno and a Codice Fiscale.
Fluent in English and French, presently learning Italian.
Willing to start on short notice.
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest What's on
Latest classifieds
Shiatsu Namikoshi massage at your home/office/hotel. Massage performed by professional masseur (man) with 7 years of experience. Call me at this number: 333 93 52 666 to take an ap...
Discover all the benefits that a circulatory massage with oil can give to your body: relaxation, better blood circulation, anti cellulite. These are some of the benefits that const...
Trainer with several years of experience: if you want to train open air or at your place call me.
Computer Science graduated and 17 years experienced programmer teach you the basis of using computer.