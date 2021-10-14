Wanted House Cleaning Part Time (20 hrs approx) EUR Zone
Looking for experience house cleaner for family home in EUR zone of Rome. Part time approx 20 hrs per week. Start immediately after interview and one month trial
Please contact me on
Matt Bishop
mobile: 3484946787
or
email: mbishop@mailbox.as
General Info
Price info regular pay rate (negotiable)
Address Via della Fotografia, 00142 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mbishop@mailbox.as
