Wanted House Cleaning Part Time (20 hrs approx) EUR Zone

Looking for experience house cleaner for family home in EUR zone of Rome. Part time approx 20 hrs per week. Start immediately after interview and one month trial

Please contact me on

Matt Bishop

mobile: 3484946787

or

email: mbishop@mailbox.as

General Info

Price info regular pay rate (negotiable)
Address Via della Fotografia, 00142 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mbishop@mailbox.as

