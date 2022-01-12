Wanted for immediate start: Art teacher (full time-temporary basis)

Southlands British International School is looking to recruit a short term supply teacher of Art to join our team for the next two to three weeks in the first instance.

If you are passionate about the creative arts, enjoy working within a diverse, international community and have experience of teaching art to 9 to 18 year olds, ideally following the IGCSE programme, then we would love to hear from you.

For more information and an informal chat about the role please email Head of Secondary, Paul Johnson, paul.johnson@southlands.it

We are committed to safeguarding our students: all applicants will need to provide the names and addresses of at least two professional referees and be willing to complete enhanced criminal background checks.

Address Via Teleclide, 40, 00124 Roma RM, Italy

