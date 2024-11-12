17.1 C
Wall Street English Study Advisors

Wall Street English Study Advisors

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Wall Street English Italy is recruiting Study Advisors in Rome. We are Wall Street English, the premier provider of English language instruction for individuals and corporate clients around the world. Our innovative blended learning method integrates the best of proven learning approaches to provide the most effective English language instruction available for adults.

The Study Advisor reports to the Service Manager and is responsible for setting a warm and welcoming learning environment. The Study Advisor supports Students in their learning journey.

Study Advisor duties include:

Presenting the Wall Street Method and promoting good study habits

Providing study advice and motivating students towards their learning objective

Providing feedback on students’ progress

Booking classes and carrying out follow-up

Covering reception tasks

Your profile:

Minimum C1 level of English and Italian

University degree completed or in progress

Excellent computer skills

Excellent interpersonal skills—patient, responsible, and empathetic

Willingness to learn and develop professionally

Dedicated and dynamic within a team environment

Inspiring and supportive to Students

Well presented

General Info

Price info Part-time
Address Via delle Cave, 27, 00181 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Wall Street English Study Advisors

Via delle Cave, 27, 00181 Roma RM, Italia

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

