Wall Street English Italy is recruiting Study Advisors in Rome. We are Wall Street English, the premier provider of English language instruction for individuals and corporate clients around the world. Our innovative blended learning method integrates the best of proven learning approaches to provide the most effective English language instruction available for adults.
The Study Advisor reports to the Service Manager and is responsible for setting a warm and welcoming learning environment. The Study Advisor supports Students in their learning journey.
Study Advisor duties include:
Presenting the Wall Street Method and promoting good study habits
Providing study advice and motivating students towards their learning objective
Providing feedback on students’ progress
Booking classes and carrying out follow-up
Covering reception tasks
Your profile:
Minimum C1 level of English and Italian
University degree completed or in progress
Excellent computer skills
Excellent interpersonal skills—patient, responsible, and empathetic
Willingness to learn and develop professionally
Dedicated and dynamic within a team environment
Inspiring and supportive to Students
Well presented
General Info
Wall Street English Study Advisors
Via delle Cave, 27, 00181 Roma RM, Italia
