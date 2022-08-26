Vitrine

Vitrine: 1 mirror broken (easily replaced), beautiful piece of furniture.

Length 150 cm, height 156 cm and depth 40 cm.

General Info

Price info EUR 75 or best offer
Email address johnvalbo@yahoo.com
