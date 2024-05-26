VILLAGE FLAT FOR SALE – NORTH OF ROME

BASSANO IN TEVERINA – VITERBO – We have a cute, renovated flat located in the borgo of Bassano in Teverina (VT), named one of Italy’s most beautiful historic villages. This one-bedroom, ground-floor apartment in a medieval building includes a living room with kitchenette, a brick and stone fireplace, and double bedroom & bathroom. Exposed wood beams and stone kitchen countertops. Ramp access and free parking. Located between Orte and Viterbo on the border with the region of Umbria. Perfect for trips to Lago di Bolsena, Orvieto, and numerous towns in Umbria and Tuscany. Sale price € 42,000. For more information in English or Italian, please contact our real estate agent at GABETTI, Tel. 0761 1531608 - Agency commission separate.