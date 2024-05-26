25.3 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 27 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Accommodation vacant out of town

VILLAGE FLAT FOR SALE – NORTH OF ROME

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

BASSANO IN TEVERINA – VITERBO – We have a cute, renovated flat located in the borgo of Bassano in Teverina (VT), named one of Italy’s most beautiful historic villages. This one-bedroom, ground-floor apartment in a medieval building includes a living room with kitchenette, a brick and stone fireplace, and double bedroom & bathroom. Exposed wood beams and stone kitchen countertops. Ramp access and free parking. Located between Orte and Viterbo on the border with the region of Umbria. Perfect for trips to Lago di Bolsena, Orvieto, and numerous towns in Umbria and Tuscany. Sale price € 42,000. For more information in English or Italian, please contact our real estate agent at GABETTI, Tel. 0761 1531608 - Agency commission separate.

General Info

Price info E. 39.000
Address 01030 Bassano In Teverina VT, Italy
View on Map

VILLAGE FLAT FOR SALE – NORTH OF ROME

01030 Bassano In Teverina VT, Italy

