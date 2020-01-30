Villa Torlonia - Extremely elegant & bright 4-bedroom flat

Villa Torlonia - via Celso - We have an extremely elegant and super bright, 200m2 flat renting to referenced individuals. Next to park: Villa Torlonia, on a very quiet street. The property is on the 2nd floor of a unique Liberty-style building of 3 floors. It has windows on three sides and therefore has light all day!! It has a living room, dining room, eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 balconies. The ceilings are over 3 meters high! The property was completely remodeled a few years ago and has a fantastic antique parquet flooring and original windows. There is A/C in the entire flat. The metro B line Policlinico station is 100 meters from the apartment as well as tons of buses going in and out of the historical town. It is walking distance to Piazza Bologna where there are numerous shops and restaurants and the metro, as well as Viale Regina Margherita where there are other restaurants. Available in September 2020. Monthly rent: €3300 + €130 condominium. Contract: 3+2 in individual's name for "cedolare secca" tax regime. For more information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Real Estate Agency Commission Applied Separately