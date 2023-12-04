VIA VILLAMBROSA - NEAR MARYMOUNT INT’L SCHOOL & VIA CORTINA D'AMPEZZO. We have a lovely 1-bedroom apartment located on the ground floor of an elegant 4-storey and very quiet building. Recently renovated. Fully furnished and made up of an entrance into the living room with the balcony, kitchenette complete with appliances, large and comfortable bedroom with walk-in closet, 1 bathroom with shower, built-in wardrobe with built-in washing machine. Independent heating, air conditioning in the bedroom. Monthly rent €850 per month in addition to condominium fees (about €45). FREE IMMEDIATELY. For further information please contact IMMOBILIARE ZANNI 335 8418861 - or Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) 3474009753 - Info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Fees Separate.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
VIA VALLOMBROSA - 1 bedroom furnished apartment
Via Pietro Romani 170
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Creative English Teacher January
VIA VALLOMBROSA - 1 bedroom furnished apartment
Via Cassia - 240m2, 4-bedroom apt with huge garden!
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge