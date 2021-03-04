VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA

AURELIA ANTICA - We have a studio apartment in a brand new building complex on one of Rome's most antique roads, the Aurelia Antica. It is on the 3rd floor and is renting fully furnished with all new furniture! The complex is a gated community with a concierge and has a large park and pool and gym for residents. The Cornelia A-line metro stop is 1 km from the property. Rome's biggest park, Villa Pamphili, is literally 500m away!! Easy access to Rome's beltway to get to the FCO airport. The apartment is 40m2 with an open space, kitchenette, and bathroom with shower. It has a large terrace facing west, overlooking a soccer field. So, there are no buildings in front of the apartment! There is also a cellar of 5m2 for private use and a private external (but inside the complex) parking space. A/C and independent heating. Available: May 1, 2021. Monthly rent: €1200 + €100 condominium. Contract: 3+2 or Transitory lease in individual's name. References requested. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni +393474009753 (Telegram/Signal) or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate.

General Info

Price info €1200
Address Via Pietro Romani 170
Image Gallery
1 of 12
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 1
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 1
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 2
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 2
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 3
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 3
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 4
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 4
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 5
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 5
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 6
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 6
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 7
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 7
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 8
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 8
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 9
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 9
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 10
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 10
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 11
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 11
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 12
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 12
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 1
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 2
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 3
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 4
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 5
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 6
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 7
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 8
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 9
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 10
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 11
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA - image 12

View on Map

VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA

Via Pietro Romani 170

RELATED ARTICLES

Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori
Accommodation vacant in town

Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori

Large quite furnished apartment in the green
Accommodation vacant in town

Large quite furnished apartment in the green

Apartment renting for short and long period
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment renting for short and long period

PRATI - VIA DEGLI SCIPIONI
Accommodation vacant in town

PRATI - VIA DEGLI SCIPIONI

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

Elegant, 3-bedrrom fully furnished flat - Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant, 3-bedrrom fully furnished flat - Trastevere

Monti - 1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Monti - 1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat