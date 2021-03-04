VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA

AURELIA ANTICA - We have a studio apartment in a brand new building complex on one of Rome's most antique roads, the Aurelia Antica. It is on the 3rd floor and is renting fully furnished with all new furniture! The complex is a gated community with a concierge and has a large park and pool and gym for residents. The Cornelia A-line metro stop is 1 km from the property. Rome's biggest park, Villa Pamphili, is literally 500m away!! Easy access to Rome's beltway to get to the FCO airport. The apartment is 40m2 with an open space, kitchenette, and bathroom with shower. It has a large terrace facing west, overlooking a soccer field. So, there are no buildings in front of the apartment! There is also a cellar of 5m2 for private use and a private external (but inside the complex) parking space. A/C and independent heating. Available: May 1, 2021. Monthly rent: €1200 + €100 condominium. Contract: 3+2 or Transitory lease in individual's name. References requested. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni +393474009753 (Telegram/Signal) or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate.