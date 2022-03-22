Vacancy - School Secretary in an International school
The ideal candidate must be bilingual (English / Italian) with strong organizational, communication and interpersonal skills; able to work well under pressure and use technology efficiently and effectively with 3- 5 years of office experience in a related position. Italian/EU citizen preferred. Please send a cover letter, CV, and a list of 3-5 current references with contact information to Head of School- Dr. Kristen DiMatteo at employment@aosr.org.
General Info
Address Via Cassia, 811
Email address employment@aosr.org
View on Map
Vacancy - School Secretary in an International school
Via Cassia, 811
