Jobs vacant

URGENT Teachers Required

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Primary school teachers are required for the following subjects: English for primary and kindergarten, ICT, and P.E.

One-year contract to start with and possible renewal. Preferably native speakers with experience. Tuscolana and Eur area.

General Info

Email address angelicadoublelight@hotmail.co.uk
