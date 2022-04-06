University of Notre Dame seeking Assistant Residential Director

University of Notre Dame seeks candidates for a live-in, residential life positions for its student residence in Rome. 1 year relevant experience. Ability to legally work in Italy at the time of application. Native or near-native fluency in Italian and English. For additional information, click here: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/25492.

RELATED ARTICLES

COZY ORIENTAL-STYLE FURNISHED FLAT IN MONTE MARIO ALTO
Accommodation vacant in town

COZY ORIENTAL-STYLE FURNISHED FLAT IN MONTE MARIO ALTO

QUIET COURTYARDFLAT SAN GIOVANNI
Accommodation vacant in town

QUIET COURTYARDFLAT SAN GIOVANNI

Monteverde near Trastevere - Furnished 1 bedroom + balcony
Accommodation vacant in town

Monteverde near Trastevere - Furnished 1 bedroom + balcony

Super elegant, brand new 1-bedroom furnished flat near FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Super elegant, brand new 1-bedroom furnished flat near FAO

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese
Accommodation vacant in town

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Shared bedroom for rent in San Giovanni, Rome
Accommodation vacant in town

Shared bedroom for rent in San Giovanni, Rome

STUDIOFLAT BEHIND PIAZZA NAVONA
Accommodation vacant in town

STUDIOFLAT BEHIND PIAZZA NAVONA

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Apt for rent near St. Peter's
Accommodation vacant in town

Apt for rent near St. Peter's

Apartment for rent Rome/FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment for rent Rome/FAO