University of Notre Dame Rome Associate Director of Student Affairs

The University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks candidates for the Associate Director of Student Affairs position. Master of Arts in a related field or 3+ years’ relevant experience. Ability to legally work in Italy. Info and application: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/18880
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69413
Previous article EVENING Absolute Beginner ITALIAN language course from March 3rd

RELATED ARTICLES

Cleaning lady specialized
Jobs vacant

Cleaning lady specialized

Seeking for mother tongue Kindergarten Teacher
Jobs vacant

Seeking for mother tongue Kindergarten Teacher

Seeking Supply Teacher (Junior School)
Jobs vacant

Seeking Supply Teacher (Junior School)

LOOKING FOR ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE NANNY
Jobs vacant

LOOKING FOR ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE NANNY

Chatty english speaker for two bilingual girls
Jobs vacant

Chatty english speaker for two bilingual girls

Qualified English Mother tongue Teacher Olgiata
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother tongue Teacher Olgiata

Tour Leader wanted for small group tours around the city center
Jobs vacant

Tour Leader wanted for small group tours around the city center

Business English Teacher in Pomezia
Jobs vacant

Business English Teacher in Pomezia

Mother tongue English teachers needed
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue English teachers needed

Assistant manager at tour operator
Jobs vacant

Assistant manager at tour operator

Qualified English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED

P/t English teacher needed for project in school morn & early afternoon
Jobs vacant

P/t English teacher needed for project in school morn & early afternoon

Kindergarden teacher
Jobs vacant

Kindergarden teacher

British School Group
Jobs vacant

British School Group