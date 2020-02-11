University of Notre Dame Rome Associate Director of Student Affairs
The University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks candidates for the Associate Director of Student Affairs position. Master of Arts in a related field or 3+ years’ relevant experience. Ability to legally work in Italy. Info and application: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/18880
