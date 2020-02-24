UK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL SEEKS EXPERIENCED PART TIME BURSAR

Due to continued growth The New School Rome is looking to appoint a School Bursar to take over the running of the school’s finances and administration.

Contract: fixed term / part time ( up to 20 hours per week)

Salary: on request

Financial Officer/Bursar Responsibilities

The FO/bursar will work with and report to the headteacher/board of governors’ Chair and liaise with teaching staff to ensure the smooth running of the association’s finances. You will be joining a delightful and highly successful British International School which caters for an international student body in Rome. The school follows the English National Curriculum and has approximately 200 students on roll aged 3-18.

The school is looking for someone who:

Is well organised, motivated and can keep systems in place

Has an excellent understanding of accounting/ budget management and personnel systems, preferably with experience in schools

Is fully competent in the use of EXCEL and has excellent numerical skills

Has experience of accounting and budget control systems

Has experience of negotiating contracts and working with suppliers

Has knowledge of Italian and UK school administrative and financial practices

Has clear communication skills and is fluent in both English and Italian

Has a friendly manner and can work well as part of a team.

Has a good sense of humour

A more detailed job description is available on request. Please contact jonny@newschoolrome.com for more details.