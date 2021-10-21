Trinity School

is urgently recruiting qualified native English speaking EFL teachers and/or Math teacher/tutor for SAT for full time position in-school/state schools and in company. Lucrative monthly salary. Immediate start. Please send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it.

General Info

Email address coordinators1@trinityschool.it

