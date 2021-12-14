Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica

Seeking native English speaking EFL teachers for State school/in-house courses. Experience with Cambridge examinations necessary. CELTA or TESOL essential.

Please send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it

General Info

Address Via dei Mille 35

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica

Via dei Mille 35
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
