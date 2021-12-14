Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica
Seeking native English speaking EFL teachers for State school/in-house courses. Experience with Cambridge examinations necessary. CELTA or TESOL essential.
Please send your CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it
