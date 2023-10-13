25.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 13 October 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Trinity School- Accademia Linguistica
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Trinity School- Accademia Linguistica

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Qualified teachers urgently required for in-house and state school courses. Afternoon and Saturday availability needed. Previous experience preferred. Native speaker applicants only. Please send cv to: coordinators1@trinityschool.it

General Info

Address VIA DEI MILLE 35

View on Map

Trinity School- Accademia Linguistica

VIA DEI MILLE 35

AOSR H2 724 x 450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE PREPARATION, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Technology teacher at Acorn International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeking IBDP Coordinator and Teachers for a variety of subjects for the 24/25 school year.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English speakers wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Mandarin teacher for afterschool activities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -