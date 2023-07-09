28 C
Jobs vacant

Travel Agency- Remote working

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Looking for Candidates with fluency in written & spoken English, tons of patience & organization skill to work for Europe Odyssey Rome. Working knowledge of Italian or Spanish, social media skills, photo & video editing will be considered assets. Italian work contract.

Please apply with CV to info@europeodyssey.com

