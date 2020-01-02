TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
VIA SAN FRANCESCO A RIPA (Trastevere) - Bright 135 sq mt flat, 4th floor with elevator, completely renovated, parquet floors, white wooden beams. A long corridor connects 1 bedroom (or separated living room), 1 bathroom with shower/hamman/chromotherapy, open plan kitchen in living/dining area, small service bathroom, 1 bedroom with spacious elevated jacuzi area. Autonomous floor heating. Monthly rent 2800 €. Energy Class G. PROPERTY INTERNATIONAL ROME SERVICES 06 574 3170 info@propertyrome.net www.propertyrome.net
Via di S. Francesco a Ripa, 00153 Roma RM, Italia