TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

VIA SAN FRANCESCO A RIPA (Trastevere) - Bright 135 sq mt flat, 4th floor with elevator, completely renovated, parquet floors, white wooden beams. A long corridor connects 1 bedroom (or separated living room), 1 bathroom with shower/hamman/chromotherapy, open plan kitchen in living/dining area, small service bathroom, 1 bedroom with spacious elevated jacuzi area. Autonomous floor heating. Monthly rent 2800 €. Energy Class G. PROPERTY INTERNATIONAL ROME SERVICES 06 574 3170 info@propertyrome.net www.propertyrome.net

General Info

Price info 2800
Address Via di S. Francesco a Ripa, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@propertyrome.net
Image Gallery
1 of 9
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 1
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 1
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 2
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 2
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 3
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 3
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 4
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 4
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 5
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 5
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 6
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 6
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 7
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 7
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 8
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 8
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 9
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 9
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 1
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 2
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 3
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 4
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 5
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 6
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 7
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 8
TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT - image 9

View on Map

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

Via di S. Francesco a Ripa, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68997
Previous article PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC
Next article COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL

RELATED ARTICLES

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA
Accommodation vacant in town

CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA

AURELIA 3 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

AURELIA 3 BEDROOMS

FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

FLAMINIO - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT

LA STORTA - Villa on 2 levels near St. George’s International School
Accommodation vacant in town

LA STORTA - Villa on 2 levels near St. George’s International School

BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE

CIRCO MASSIMO VERY LARGE APARTMENT WITH TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

CIRCO MASSIMO VERY LARGE APARTMENT WITH TERRACE

HISTORIC CENTRE - POPOLO 2 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

HISTORIC CENTRE - POPOLO 2 BEDROOMS

TRASTEVERE 1 BDRM APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 1 BDRM APARTMENT

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL
Accommodation vacant in town

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC
Accommodation vacant in town

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa
Accommodation vacant in town

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED