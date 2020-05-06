TRASTEVERE - LUXURY 3-BEDROOM APARTMENT (120m2)

Pictures: https://www.flickr.com/photos/183261280@N08/ Beautifully furnished. Entrance, Living Room, Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2nd floor, condominium terrace. Utilities, internet, weekly cleaning INCLUDED.

General Info

Price info 2800
Address Via Goffredo Mameli, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

