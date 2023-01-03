15.5 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 03 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Best street of Trastevere, 116m2(very spacious) completely furnished, 2nd floor/ancient building/everything on foot. Rental by owner. Expats only (5 to 12 month stay). All inclusive (all bills, internet, cleaning).

https://www.flickr.com/photos/183261280@N08/

General Info

Price info 2600
Address Via Goffredo Mameli
Image Gallery
1 of 6
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 1
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 1
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 2
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 2
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 3
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 3
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 4
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 4
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 5
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 5
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 6
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 6
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 1
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 2
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 3
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 4
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 5
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment - image 6

View on Map

Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment

Via Goffredo Mameli

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom 2-bath extremely bright flat near Piazza Navona

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Completely remodeled 2-bedroom flat Salario area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -