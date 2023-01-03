Best street of Trastevere, 116m2(very spacious) completely furnished, 2nd floor/ancient building/everything on foot. Rental by owner. Expats only (5 to 12 month stay). All inclusive (all bills, internet, cleaning).
Trastevere Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment
Via Goffredo Mameli
