TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato

TRASTEVERE - Piazza San Cosimato - Via Roma Libera - We have a cozy 1-bedroom flat renting to referenced individuals in the quiet side of Trastevere. It's right on Piazza San Cosimato where there is a daily farmer's market. The area has tons of supermarkets, markets, stores, restaurantes, snack bars, etc. And, it's only a short tram ride to the Trastevere Train Station taking you to the FCO airport as well as the Muratella stop where WFP offices are. It is also just down the hill from the Gianicola Hill where you reach Villa Pamphili, Rome's largest park. And, it is steps away from Villa Schiarra, another very nice park. The property is 75m2 on the 5th floor of a building with an elevator. It has a long hallway as you enter, one bedroom, a bathroom with shower, living room, kitchen and balcony. The heating is independent and there is A/C. It is renting furnished as in the photos. Available: 1 Sept, 2022. Lease: 3+2 in individual's name. Company contracts can be taken into consideration for a higher rent. Monthly rent: €1300 + €70 condominium. No B&B. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder's fee applied.

General Info

Price info €1300
Address Via Roma Libera, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 17
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 1
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 1
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 2
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 2
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 3
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 3
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 4
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 4
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 5
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 5
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 6
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 6
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 7
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 7
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 8
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 8
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 9
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 9
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 10
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 10
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 11
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 11
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 12
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 12
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 13
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 13
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 14
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 14
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 15
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 15
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 16
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 16
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 17
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 17
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 1
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 2
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 3
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 4
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 5
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 6
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 7
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 8
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 9
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 10
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 11
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 12
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 13
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 14
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 15
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 16
TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato - image 17

View on Map

TRASTEVERE - Cozy 1-bedroom flat in Piazza San Cosimato

Via Roma Libera, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77091
Previous article 2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

RELATED ARTICLES

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.
Accommodation vacant in town

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese
Accommodation vacant in town

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Super elegant, brand new 1-bedroom furnished flat near FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Super elegant, brand new 1-bedroom furnished flat near FAO

4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana

3-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere!
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom furnished flat in Trastevere!

Villa with 300m2 garden, condominium pool & tennnis, renting to EXPATS only
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa with 300m2 garden, condominium pool & tennnis, renting to EXPATS only

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour
Accommodation vacant in town

Via Cassiodoro – Piazza Cavour

100mq Apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

100mq Apartment

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Accommodation vacant in town

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area

RENT ATTIC JULY AUGUST S.GIOVANNI COLOSSEO
Accommodation vacant in town

RENT ATTIC JULY AUGUST S.GIOVANNI COLOSSEO

QUIET COURTYARDFLAT SAN GIOVANNI
Accommodation vacant in town

QUIET COURTYARDFLAT SAN GIOVANNI

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti