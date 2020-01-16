Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -

CASTEL DI LEVA - GRA/EUR - We have a delightful furnished home in an exclusive residential ranch surrounded by the Roman hills and countryside. This is a delightful and extremely rare little townhouse, 100 m2 and BIG TERRACE and patio at entrance. The property is on one level and has a living room, eat-in kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, dining room, parking for 2 or 3 cars. Independent heating. Renting to referenced individuals - expats welcomed!! - Montly rental: € 1500 + €150 condominium (concierge + condominium gardening) – LEASE IN INDIVIDUAL’S NAME. For more information and/or apppointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) 347 4009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com (Agency Finder's Fee for Tenant applied separately), CASTEL DI LEVA – VIA DELLA CASTELLUCCIA DI PAOLO – Residential area in the most enchanting atmosphere nestled in between the rolling Roman hills at the foot of the Roman Castles. The ranch has a total of 10 country houses and 30 hecters of land where you can find fruit orchards, olive groves and a production of honey. The tenant community includes families from Canada, Poland, Britain, and France. The ranch is just a few kilometers from a Britannia, an international elementary school and not far from the Castelli International School in Frascati and Southlands British School in Casal Palocco. There is even the possibility to use part of the ranch garden to grow fresh fruit and vegetables. The ancient Appian Way is accessible by bike from here as well as the Roman Castles. There are many sports complexes, horse riding ranges, golf courses in the area.

General Info

Price info € 1500
Address Via Castelluccia di S. Paolo, 00134 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 11
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 1
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 1
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 2
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 2
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 3
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 3
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 4
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 4
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 5
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 5
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 6
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 6
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 7
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 7
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 8
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 8
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 9
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 9
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 10
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 10
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 11
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 11
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 1
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 2
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 3
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 4
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 5
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 6
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 7
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 8
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 9
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 10
Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - - image 11

View on Map

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -

Via Castelluccia di S. Paolo, 00134 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE - Via Pietro d'Assisi

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Studio in Monteverde vecchio area
Accommodation vacant in town

Studio in Monteverde vecchio area

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Manzoni Area
Accommodation vacant in town

Manzoni Area

UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS
Accommodation vacant in town

UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately
Accommodation vacant in town

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace - AVAILABLE

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia
Accommodation vacant in town

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO