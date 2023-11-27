12.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 29 November 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Tour Operator Seeking Office Staff
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Tour Operator Seeking Office Staff

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tour operator seeking a quick learner with attention to detail to join our local Rome office.

Exceptional customer service skills, computer proficiency and experience with Google Suite essential. Excellent level of English and working knowledge of Italian required, additional languages is a plus. Can work in a team and currently resides in Rome.

Tourism experience is a bonus, full training provided, flexible hours preferred. To apply, please email your CV to romanvpay@gmail.com

JCU 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Seeking domestic staff for a Diplomatic Residence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Middle School Teacher vacancy at B.I.G. Bilingual Middle School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary teacher vacancy at BIG British International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU - Institute for Entrepreneurship (IFE) Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

OFFERTA DI LAVORO

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Arabic Speaking Housekeeper Wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -