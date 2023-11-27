Tour Operator Seeking Office Staff

Tour operator seeking a quick learner with attention to detail to join our local Rome office.
Exceptional customer service skills, computer proficiency and experience with Google Suite essential. Excellent level of English and working knowledge of Italian required, additional languages is a plus. Can work in a team and currently resides in Rome.
Tourism experience is a bonus, full training provided, flexible hours preferred. To apply, please email your CV to romanvpay@gmail.com
