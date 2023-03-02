Tour Operator Seeking Office Staff and Tour Leaders

Excellent level of English and working knowledge of Italian required, additional languages is a plus. Can work in a team and currently resides in Rome.
Tourism experience is a bonus, full training provided, flexible hours preferred. To apply, email your CV to romanvpay@gmail.com
