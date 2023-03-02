11.3 C
Tour Operator Seeking Office Staff and Tour Leaders

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Excellent level of English and working knowledge of Italian required, additional languages is a plus. Can work in a team and currently resides in Rome.

Tourism experience is a bonus, full training provided, flexible hours preferred. To apply, email your CV to romanvpay@gmail.com

General Info

Email address romanvpay@gmail.com
