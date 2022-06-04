Tour Operator incoming is looking for a Booking agent
Massari Travel is looking for a booking agent for a full time position from June to November 2022. The ideal candidate is well experienced in booking online systems (we currently use Travelkey), writes well, is proficient in English (Spanish as a second language will be much appreciated), can work in a team, and is located in or nearby Rome.
Job position is 100% in-situ (our office in Rome - Prati).
An art and Italian geography-related background is appreciated.
Salary will be commensurate with ability and potential.
If you are interested, or know someone who may be, please let us know at s.massari@massari-travel.com -attaching a CV.
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Tour Operator incoming is looking for a Booking agent
The Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners in Rome is seeking a DIRECTOR
Monteverde near Trastevere - Furnished 1 bedroom + balcony
Super elegant, brand new 1-bedroom furnished flat near FAO