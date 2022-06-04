Tour Operator incoming is looking for a Booking agent

Massari Travel is looking for a booking agent for a full time position from June to November 2022. The ideal candidate is well experienced in booking online systems (we currently use Travelkey), writes well, is proficient in English (Spanish as a second language will be much appreciated), can work in a team, and is located in or nearby Rome.

Job position is 100% in-situ (our office in Rome - Prati).

An art and Italian geography-related background is appreciated.

Salary will be commensurate with ability and potential.

If you are interested, or know someone who may be, please let us know at s.massari@massari-travel.com -attaching a CV.

s.massari@massari-travel.com
