Tour Leader English and/or German

We are looking for either a German and/or English speaking tour leader to accompany small groups around the city on Golf Cart

requirements:

You must be fun, outgoing and friendly and love to meet new people from around the world. You should be able to work independently and solve problems on your own as well as be reliable and responsible.

applicants must be fluent in English and be outgoing and friendly people!

*training will be given on the spot.

*valid driving license is a must

Tours typically last 3-4 hours and pay is commensurate with experience and high cash tips!