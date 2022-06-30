The Non-Catholic Cemetery for Foreigners in Rome is seeking a DIRECTOR

The Director is responsible for managing the funerary activity of an active burial-ground which is also widely recognised as a historic site of great cultural significance.

The main functions are: organisation of funerals, burials and commemorations, and planning and implementation of a long-term strategy; administration, human resource management, site maintenance and protection, visitor management and external relations. The Director reports to the President of the Assembly of Ambassadors which is responsible for the Cemetery, and to the Advisory Committee.

The following are required: experience of financial management in a cultural organisation, excellent knowledge of written and spoken Italian and English, strong skills in interpersonal relationships, good computer skills, ability to work independently and to delegate and coordinate with consultants as required, and above all integrity, enthusiasm and empathy.

The terms and conditions of employment will be reviewed with successful applicants.

Further details for submitting applications should be requested from vacancy@cemeteryrome.it

Deadline for submitting applications is midnight 11 July 2022.

Starting date: 1 January 2023.

General Info

Address Cimitero Acattolico Via Caio Cestio, 6
Email address vacancy@cemeteryrome.it

