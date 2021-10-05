Temporary Contract - Financial Accountant

The head office of a female Catholic Religious Order based in central Rome seeks a Financial Accountant for a temporary contract (maternity cover). The fill time role will support the work of the international finance office, the Congregation leadership team and sisters around the world. The main duties will include financial accounting, including use of accounting software Xero, supporting personnel, financial administration, and translation and interpretation (between Italian and English).

The ideal candidate should have at least four years’ experience in a similar financial administrative role, preferably at an international level. Candidates should be fluent in both English and Italian. Knowledge of either French or Spanish would also be useful. Expertise in the use of accounting software is essential, preferably the software Xero.

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy.

To apply, please send your CV and a letter of application in English to romefinance2021@gmail.com

Closing date for applications is Friday 22nd October 2021. Interviews will be held the following week with a view to appointing someone as soon as possible. Responses will only be sent to successful candidates.