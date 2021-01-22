Temporary Contract - Assistant Secretary / Translator

The head office of a female Catholic Religious Order based in central Rome seeks an assistant secretary for a 10 month temporary contract from March 2021 to December 2021. This role supports the work of the Congregation leadership team and sisters around the world. The main duties of the role include providing secretarial and administrative support as part of a small team, as well as translation between Spanish and English.

The ideal candidate should have at least three to five years’ experience in a similar role, preferably at an international level, with an University Degree in a relevant discipline. Candidates should be Spanish Mother Tongue and fluent, both written and spoken, in English and Italian. The candidate will need to be available to travel and work away in Spain between 1st November to 7th December 2021.

To apply, please send your CV and a letter of application in English to romesecretariat2021@gmail.com. More information regarding the role is available by writing to the same email address. Closing date for applications is Thursday 4th February 2021. Interviews will be held by mid-February with a view to appointing a candidate in March, 2021.