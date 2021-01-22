Temporary Contract - Assistant Secretary / Translator

The head office of a female Catholic Religious Order based in central Rome seeks an assistant secretary for a 10 month temporary contract from March 2021 to December 2021. This role supports the work of the Congregation leadership team and sisters around the world. The main duties of the role include providing secretarial and administrative support as part of a small team, as well as translation between Spanish and English.

The ideal candidate should have at least three to five years’ experience in a similar role, preferably at an international level, with an University Degree in a relevant discipline. Candidates should be Spanish Mother Tongue and fluent, both written and spoken, in English and Italian. The candidate will need to be available to travel and work away in Spain between 1st November to 7th December 2021.

To apply, please send your CV and a letter of application in English to romesecretariat2021@gmail.com. More information regarding the role is available by writing to the same email address. Closing date for applications is Thursday 4th February 2021. Interviews will be held by mid-February with a view to appointing a candidate in March, 2021.

General Info

Email address romesecretariat2021@gmail.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73494
Previous article Online English Tutor

RELATED ARTICLES

Fixed Term Vacancy at the Australian Embassy to the Holy See
Jobs vacant

Fixed Term Vacancy at the Australian Embassy to the Holy See

Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School
Accommodation vacant in town

Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School

English Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Teachers

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher

English teachers
Jobs vacant

English teachers

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School
Jobs vacant

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School

Qualified English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers
Jobs vacant

Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers

Preschool English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Preschool English Teacher

HR Assistant
Jobs vacant

HR Assistant

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science
Jobs vacant

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings
Jobs vacant

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings

UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Naples is hiring
Jobs vacant

UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Naples is hiring

Seeking part time Caregiver
Jobs vacant

Seeking part time Caregiver

Housekeeper
Jobs vacant

Housekeeper