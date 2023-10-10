28.3 C
Jobs vacant

Technology teacher at Acorn International School

Wanted in Rome

AIS is looking for a dedicated Technology, ICT teacher for flexible hours in our Middle School years. We follow the UK curriculum on ICT integration and are looking for a new member of the team to work 8 hours over 3-4 days. Please get in contact for immediate start.

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

