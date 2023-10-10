AIS is looking for a dedicated Technology, ICT teacher for flexible hours in our Middle School years. We follow the UK curriculum on ICT integration and are looking for a new member of the team to work 8 hours over 3-4 days. Please get in contact for immediate start.
General Info
View on Map
Technology teacher at Acorn International School
Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP
1988 restored Jaguar XJS 3.6 RHD for sale
Acorn International School seeking IBDP Coordinator and Teachers for a variety of subjects for the 24/25 school year.