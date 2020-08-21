International School in Rome seeks a native English speaking Teaching Assistant for an Early Childhood class. Please visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com
Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Teaching Assistant Early Childhood
