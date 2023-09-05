Prestigious language school seeking part-time CELTA or equivalent qualified teachers.
Mimimum 2 years teaching experience preferable; afternoons/evenings/Saturday mornings. Please contact:
direzionecinecitta@britishschool.it
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Teachers wanted
Circ.ne Tuscolana 32, 00174
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Mother Tongue Searching For Work
Primary Class Teacher Seeking Job