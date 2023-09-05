26.3 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Teachers wanted

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Prestigious language school seeking part-time CELTA or equivalent qualified teachers.

Mimimum 2 years teaching experience preferable; afternoons/evenings/Saturday mornings. Please contact:

direzionecinecitta@britishschool.it

Address Circ.ne Tuscolana 32, 00174

Teachers wanted

Circ.ne Tuscolana 32, 00174

