English school based in Infernetto is selecting and training new teachers. Send a cv if you’re an English speaker, Celta-certified (or equivalent), have experience and able to guarantee your availability in the long term. Regular contract and welfare benefits guaranteed. We are not looking for online teachers.
cv to: lascuoladinglese@gmail.com or call 3668029883
TEACHER WANTED
Via G.B. Bassani 29
