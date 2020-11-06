TEACHER WANTED

English school based in Infernetto is selecting and training new teachers. Send a cv if you’re an English speaker, Celta-certified (or equivalent), have experience and able to guarantee your availability in the long term. Regular contract and welfare benefits guaranteed. We are not looking for online teachers.

cv to: lascuoladinglese@gmail.com or call 3668029883

General Info

Price info 38 €
Address Via G.B. Bassani 29

View on Map

Via G.B. Bassani 29

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
